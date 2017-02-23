Model Dangles From Skyscraper, Has to Promise Police She Won't Do It Again

In late January, 23-year-old Instagram model Viki Odintcova pulled off an insane stunt that spread like wildfire across Instagram. She dangled more than 70 stories up in the air, stopped from absolutely certain death only by the grip of someone she had to trust a whole lot.

That person was infamous rooftopper and daredevil Oleg Cricket, who has appeared in this space before for ridiculous rooftop feats on skyscrapers across the world. He held Odintcova from the edge of the 1,004-foot-tall Cayan Tower, which was a captured in a video that will make your stomach do flips.

The online attention garnered by her stunt has led the Russian model to be dragged in front of police, according to a report from the Sun. Though, her punishment wasn't too severe. She has been forced to sign a statement saying she'll never try something like this again. "The actions of the Russian woman put her life at risk," said Major General Halil Ibragim Al-Mansuri of the Dubai police.