Watch This Excited Dog Try to Take Over in the Middle of a Newscast

Crashing the set of a news broadcast to interrupt a stoic and composed anchor behind the desk while the cameras are rolling is generally considered a remarkably rude gesture. That is, if you're a human. If you're an adorable black lab who just wants to see what the hell's going on, well, that's another story.
Last week, a newsreader for the Russian channel MIR 24 was going through the day's stories when she was cut off -- and visibly startled -- by a barking dog on-set. Through giggles, she peered behind her to notice a wily black lab sniffing around. Uninvited, the curious dog boldly leapt up to get his front paws on the desk, then proceeded to sniff, slobber on, and shuffle around the anchor's script. Although the anchor initially yelled for help, she eventually embraced her new assistant, giving him a nice pat on the head before slyly pushing him back to the ground and continuing on with the news of the day, unfazed like a true pro.
Newscasters: they're just like us!
h/t Likecool
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.