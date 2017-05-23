News

Watch This Excited Dog Try to Take Over in the Middle of a Newscast

By Published On 05/23/2017 By Published On 05/23/2017
YouTube/МТРК Мир

Trending

related

Demolition Crew Accidentally Tears Down the Wrong Building, Chaos Ensues

related

This Dude Intentionally Ate the World's Grossest Fruit

related

Sea Lion Snatches Little Girl and Drags Her Underwater in Terrifying Video

related

Clearly Canadian Is Back to Tell LaCroix Who's Boss

Crashing the set of a news broadcast to interrupt a stoic and composed anchor behind the desk while the cameras are rolling is generally considered a remarkably rude gesture. That is, if you're a human. If you're an adorable black lab who just wants to see what the hell's going on, well, that's another story. 

Last week, a newsreader for the Russian channel MIR 24 was going through the day's stories when she was cut off -- and visibly startled -- by a barking dog on-set. Through giggles, she peered behind her to notice a wily black lab sniffing around. Uninvited, the curious dog boldly leapt up to get his front paws on the desk, then proceeded to sniff, slobber on, and shuffle around the anchor's script. Although the anchor initially yelled for help, she eventually embraced her new assistant, giving him a nice pat on the head before slyly pushing him back to the ground and continuing on with the news of the day, unfazed like a true pro. 

Newscasters: they're just like us!

h/t Likecool

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Follow him @jwmcgauley.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Losing Hair? A Company Claims Wasabi Can Help
News

related

READ MORE
Looks Like This Is Starbucks' Next Pink Drink
News

related

READ MORE
This Couple Lost Thousands in a Lawsuit Over a Stupid Emoji
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More