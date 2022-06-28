This DC Distillery's New Gin Will Benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds

DC-based distillery Republic Restoratives put out Rodham Rye in honor of Hillary Clinton before current VP Kamala Harris inspired her own bottle, Madame Whiskey. Now, the politically-charged booze brand is tackling reproductive rights.

In response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade, Republic Restoratives is taking action from behind the bar. The LGBTQ-operated and female-owned distillery has launched a Ruth Bader Ginsburg-inspired gin, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit abortion access.

"We are proud to be a small, woman-owned and LGBTQ-operated American business with a voice," Republic Restoratives Distillery co-founder and CEO Pia Carusone said in a press release. "All we could think was what would Ruth Bader Ginsburg do? ... Millions of Americans live in communities where safe and legal abortions were just banned. The war on women is raging but we won't be silent. Like RBG, we dissent and we're going to fucking fight."