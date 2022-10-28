This Company Will Pay You to Travel the Country in an RV & Visit Breweries

If the only highlight of your work day is the 3 o'clock water cooler gossip session about Mark from accounting, it's time to rethink your nine-to-five. Especially when so many companies are willing to pay you for your time outside of a cubicle.

RV campsite company Harvest Hosts is on the hunt for an "AleBlazer," Food & Wine reports. The gig requires you to travel to 500-plus breweries and distilleries across the US as "North America's Ultimate Ale Trail."

The company will provide the AleBlazer with a decked-out RV for the entirety of your journey, which should take you around 2 years—do the math here! There are 500 locations, after all. All of your beverages will be included as well, plus you'll get a lifetime Harvest Hosts membership.

Here's the bad news: as far as actual pay, you're only getting a $50 stipend per day. So while your booze and bed will be free, you're only making $18k a year in total. But hey, this is the age of the digital nomad! Take your WFH gig on the road and the stipend will just be a nice bonus to your salary.

You must be 21 years or older to apply. You've also gotta showcase your passion for breweries and distilleries (i.e. drinking) with "images and videos highly recommended."