This RV Company Is Giving Away $500,000 in National & State Park Passes

RVshare, an RV rental platform, is looking to make your summer vacations budget-friendly without missing out on quality experiences.

In an effort to allow travelers to enjoy their road trips and outdoors activities with fewer budget restrictions, the company is giving away up to $500,000 in national and state park passes to those booking RVs via RVshare. The Explore America's Parks promotion will be valid throughout the summer.

"We took it upon ourselves to compare the costs of air travel to an RV rental for a family of four, and we found that after adding up flights, transportation, dining, and hotel accommodations, this vacation would cost nearly twice that of an RV rental, gas, groceries, and campground fees," RVshare spokesperson Maddi Bourgerie said in a statement. "RV travel is the cheaper alternative for families to enjoy a vacation together this summer. So we added an additional perk by offering free National or State Park passes so families have one less expense to budget for."

Just pack your bags, and head towards the great outdoors. The promotion is available for travelers who book rentals of three nights or more by May 31 for travel between today, April 18 and September 5, 2023. Eligible applicants will receive the free pass in the form of an $80 gift card.

For more information and to submit your free park pass form, you can visit this website.