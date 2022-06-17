This RV Company Will Help Pay for Your Gas This Summer

According to AAA, gas prices are at a startling all-time high. In fact, as of Monday, the national average hit over $5 per gallon. But now, a peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace is offering gas gift cards to help you deal with the financial burden.

RVshare is giving away $500,000 in gas gift cards ahead of the Fourth of July road trip weekend, Travel + Leisure reports.

"The pledge to pay for renters' gas is coming at a crucial time for consumers as summer travel is ramping up and prices remain inflated," RVshare CEO Jon Gray said in a statement to T+L. "The RV travel boom is pressing on, and RVshare wants to help alleviate some concerns that renters might have this summer."

To apply for the gas reimbursement, you'll have to book a trip with the company before August 15 and fill out a form immediately. The promotion is valid for new and existing customers.

Now let's talk about what you really want to know. How much money we're talking about? The number is entirely dependent on trip length. Travelers who book for five days or less will receive $25, while longer rentals will get you $50.

"We are seeing the average distance traveled is down compared to last year, but it is a reminder that you don't have to go far to enjoy the great outdoors," Gray added.