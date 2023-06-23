These Companies Are Offering $10 Million in Free RV Campsite Stays

We've all, at least once, dreamed of renting an RV and driving our way through the US' most beautiful lands—and some of us have managed to do it, too! But there's always one big, annoying factor to consider when you start planning your RV-centered vacation, and it's that the logistics and cost of campsites.

Campsites to park your RV and spend the night are absolutely necessary when embarking on this kind of adventure, but oftentimes they either are far from affordable or they're, well, not that great or convenient. The campsite booking platform Hipcamp, however has just the solution—or better, it came up with a problem-solver by partnering up with RVshare, the RV rental website.

Basically, forget about stressing over your campsite pick, and while you're at it, save some money, too. As part of the new partnership, the two companies are giving away $10 million in RV campsite stays. They're not your average campsites, too—Hipcamp specializes in opening access to millions of acres of private land to RVers, which both solves affordability issues and also provides them with gorgeous, more untouched places to camp.

All you have to do to snag the promo is use both platforms together. All those who rent an RV through RVshare will receive a credit towards an RV campsite booked through Hipcamp, which can be used at checkout on Hipcamp's website. Customers will receive their credit worth $70 via promo code, which covers the $55 average cost of an RV campsite stay on the platform. The offer is valid for one Hipcamp booking for travel between now and December 31.

For more information, you can visit this website.