This Dude Set a 'Price Is Right' Record and Was So Pumped He Almost Fell Off the Stage

There's something in the water at the The Price Is Right studio. Despite the chance to win just as much if not more money on shows like Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy! only The Price Is Right has contestants going full blown gonzo before they've even won anything.
When they're going that crazy about just getting to "come on down," it doesn't leave much room to take it to the next level of excitement. To show you're even more excited, you'd have to do something crazy like punch Jack Black in the face. However, Ryan, a contestant on Thursday's episode, was more than ready to raise his celebration game. He almost had a joyous tumble off the back of the stage.
You see, Ryan just set a record. It's an esoteric record, but it's a record and it definitely meant quite a bit to him. Ryan — he's basically like Cher or Bono now, just one name — broke the show's Plinko record.
On Ryan's first drop he knocked it out of the park. He landed his coin in the $10,000 space. His next drop wasn't bad. He landed the coin in the $1,000 space. Third drop? $10K again. The fourth was a paltry $500. But the fifth? The fifth! On the fifth, he hit $10,000 again like he owns the damn place.
Watch Ryan's entire legendary day on The Price Is Right in the video below. Because as impressive as his Plinko skills are, his whole appearance was flawless. He bid $1 to get to play the game and wound up earning every chance he could get on Plinko.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.