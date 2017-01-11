Interview Confirms Ryan Lochte Is Still a Dipshit

If you give up before getting through the 1-minute pre-roll ad (sigh), fret not, as there's far more cringe-iness on the other side during the 13-minute segment.

"I left certain things out," Lochte, now with a more natural hair color, told Lauer, "and I over-exaggerated some parts of the story."

Lochte in this part was referring to his initial tale, told to Today Show host Billy Bush, where he said a cocked gun was pointed at his forehead.

"It was still hours after the incident happened... I was still intoxicated. I was still under that influence. I'm not making me being intoxicated like an excuse. I'm not doing that at all. It was my fault," Lochte said to Lauer.