Ryan Lochte Wished His Dog a Happy 8th Birthday Three Years in a Row

Ryan Lochte's dog
MATT HAZLETT/GETTY IMAGES

Ryan Lochte's confusion knows no bounds. The Olympic swimmer and reality TV celebrity who confused vandalizing a bathroom for being held up is once again showing everyone just what Ryan Lochte would do. In this installment, he's a little confused about how old his dog Carter is. 

What we know: Carter's birthday is on October 23. Lochte has wished the pooch a happy birthday on that date three years in a row. The confusion comes in exactly how old Carter is because Lochte has wished his dog a happy 8th birthday each of the last three years, something pointed out by Twitter user @wholegrainne

After the odd aging habits of his dog were pointed out, Lochte deleted this year's tweet and wished Carter a happy ninth birthday. That doesn't explain how Carter was eight two years in a row, but we're getting closer to resolution on Carter-gate (if that's even the dog's name, because who knows).

Either way, happy birthday to Carter the age-defying and/or eternal and/or time traveling and/or make believe dog. Based on the image on Twitter, you probably put up with a lot.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

