Ryan Lochte Wished His Dog a Happy 8th Birthday Three Years in a Row

Ryan Lochte's confusion knows no bounds. The Olympic swimmer and reality TV celebrity who confused vandalizing a bathroom for being held up is once again showing everyone just what Ryan Lochte would do. In this installment, he's a little confused about how old his dog Carter is.

What we know: Carter's birthday is on October 23. Lochte has wished the pooch a happy birthday on that date three years in a row. The confusion comes in exactly how old Carter is because Lochte has wished his dog a happy 8th birthday each of the last three years, something pointed out by Twitter user @wholegrainne.