Ryanair Is the Only Genuinely Funny Airline on TikTok

Once, I was blogging about a budget airline that shall not be named, and I inserted a line about how everyone loved to make jokes about flying on that airline. This line apparently upset the airline, as I received an email from the company stating as much. I made sure to note that the sense of humor we all seemed to have about the budget airline wasn't shared by the company itself.

Fortunately not all budget airlines feel the need to seriously bill themselves as an "a la carte" service. Ryanair, the European airline popular with budget travelers and study abroad students, is willing to lean into its rather infamous reputation as a comically cheap airline. The company TikTok is filled with jokes acknowledging that there's not a ton of leg room on its planes, there are add-on charges for just about everything, and even making fun of passenger complaints.

It's a pretty extreme departure from what most airlines seem committed to doing: pretending that they've never once in their entire existence done anything wrong ever, and that they value customers above profits. So it's a bit of relief when one of the most-joked about airlines is embracing its cheeky airlines.

Here are a few of Ryanair's recent social media zingers: