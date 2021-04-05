S.Pellegrino's New Coffee-Inspired Sparkling Water Features a Caffeine Kick
Crush the 3 pm slump.
At this point in my working from home journey, I'll down back-to-back cold brews all in the name of self care. But now, we've got an entirely different way to survive the 3 pm slump. S.Pellegrino is introducing a line of coffee-inspired sparkling water and it's even "gently caffeinated."
So here's the deal: The bubbly water maker has created this all-new line—dubbed Essenza—with 30mg of caffeine, zero calories, and zero sweeteners. And while it won't get you quite as hopped up as your regular cup of joe (it's got one-third of the caffeine as coffee), you'll still get that added boost.
"Building on the popularity of our S.Pellegrino Essenza, featuring fresh Mediterranean fruit flavors, we turned to Italian coffee bars as inspiration for this new line," senior marketing manager Sara Mayer said in a press release. "With sophisticated and indulgent hints of vanilla, cocoa and caramel, and a gentle dose of caffeine, this new offering is the perfect accompaniment to perk up your daily breaks and snack times."
Here are the flavors, per the release:
- S.Pellegrino Essenza Exotic Vanilla & Coffee: boasts espresso coffee flavors with sweet, velvety vanilla notes that are paired best with fresh berries and nuts, like pistachios and almonds
- S.Pellegrino Essenza Delicious Cocoa & Coffee: features a rich, smooth cocoa flavor and is paired best with biscotti, pastries, croissants or muffins
- S.Pellegrino Essenza Smooth Caramel & Coffee: the perfect caramel-to-coffee balance that pairs best with white cheddar cheese and apple or pear slices