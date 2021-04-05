S.Pellegrino's New Coffee-Inspired Sparkling Water Features a Caffeine Kick

At this point in my working from home journey, I'll down back-to-back cold brews all in the name of self care. But now, we've got an entirely different way to survive the 3 pm slump. S.Pellegrino is introducing a line of coffee-inspired sparkling water and it's even "gently caffeinated."

So here's the deal: The bubbly water maker has created this all-new line—dubbed Essenza—with 30mg of caffeine, zero calories, and zero sweeteners. And while it won't get you quite as hopped up as your regular cup of joe (it's got one-third of the caffeine as coffee), you'll still get that added boost.

"Building on the popularity of our S.Pellegrino Essenza, featuring fresh Mediterranean fruit flavors, we turned to Italian coffee bars as inspiration for this new line," senior marketing manager Sara Mayer said in a press release. "With sophisticated and indulgent hints of vanilla, cocoa and caramel, and a gentle dose of caffeine, this new offering is the perfect accompaniment to perk up your daily breaks and snack times."