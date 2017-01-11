Sabra Announces Massive Hummus Recall

Bad news, hummus lovers. Sabra has announced a very large, voluntary recall of many hummus varieties. Like has happened with Sabra previously, the reason for the recall is a potential listeria contamination.
The company has discovered listeria monocytogenes, capable of causing serious and sometimes deadly infections, at a plant where the hummus is manufactured. However, no hummus tested was found to have traces of the bacteria and that's why this is a voluntary recall, issued "out of an abundance of caution," according to the company.
The company is recommending customers check their hummus and dispose of any manufactured prior to Nov. 8, which means any container with a "best before" date prior to and including Jan. 23, 2017. The date can be found on package lids.
The recall, which bears similarities to Sabra's listeria-based recall of hummus in April 2015, includes 57 different varieties of their hummus. However, the recall does not include their organic hummus, salsa, guacamole, or greek yogurt dips. If you have one of the recalled varieties, Sabra urges you to toss the hummus and fill out the form here to get a coupon for a replacement package.
h/t Delish
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.