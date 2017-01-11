Sabra Announces Massive Hummus Recall

Bad news, hummus lovers. Sabra has announced a very large, voluntary recall of many hummus varieties. Like has happened with Sabra previously, the reason for the recall is a potential listeria contamination.

The company has discovered listeria monocytogenes, capable of causing serious and sometimes deadly infections, at a plant where the hummus is manufactured. However, no hummus tested was found to have traces of the bacteria and that's why this is a voluntary recall, issued "out of an abundance of caution," according to the company.