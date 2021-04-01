Sabra Recalls Classic Hummus in 16 States Over Salmonella Concerns

Noted dip manufacturer Sabra announced a voluntary recall of its Classic Hummus this week after the FDA found signs of salmonella during a routine screening.

The potentially contaminated products, totaling about 2,100 cases of hummus, were sold in 16 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

According to Sabra, the recall is limited to one product, 10-ounce Classic Hummus, with a "Best Before" date of April 26, 2021. Affected hummus containers will have a UPC code of 300067, which can be found on the label on top of the lid to the left of where it shows the product's weight.

Consumers who bought the recalled product are advised to return it to the place of purchase or seek a reimbursement on Sabra's dedicated recall website.

So far, no illnesses have been linked to the hummus in question. Salmonella can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and a fever within 12 to 72 hours after consuming the bacteria. Seniors, children, and immunocompromised individuals may develop more severe symptoms that require hospitalization.

If you feel ill, contact your health care provider. If you have any questions about the recall, contact Sabra's customer relations hotline at 866-265-6761.