Seven Million Pounds of Hot Dogs Have Been Recalled Because They Have Bones

July has adopted a new slogan this year. It's "Wow, that's a lot of hot dogs." It started with Joey Chestnut breaking his own record at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. He ate 72 hot dogs and buns in only 10 minutes. Now, Sabrett -- a brand synonymous with hot dog stands in New York -- has recalled more than seven million pounds of hot dogs over fears they may contain bone fragments.
Wow, that's a lot of hot dogs.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Saturday. It impacts beef and pork hot dogs and sausages carrying the establishment number "EST. 8864" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recall is on products manufactured between March 17 and July 4. The affected products have been distributed across the United States.
The bone fragments were identified by complaints coming through the FSIS Consumer Complaint Monitoring System after one dog enthusiast suffered "a minor oral injury." It's recommended you toss the hot dogs or return them to the place of purchase. If you got some bony dogs, you can call the company at 1-800-SABRETT.
