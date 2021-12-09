The Met Finally Removed the Sackler Name from Its Galleries

In recent years, a lawsuit laid bare the extent of the Sackler family's role and their privately owned pharmaceutical company, Purdue Pharma, may have had in the national opioid crisis. Purdue Pharma produced and marketed the drug OxyContin. In September 2021, the family was granted further immunity from any future legal action regarding the crisis, but that didn't end the public perception of culpability the Sackler family held.

Today, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced plans to remove the Sackler name from seven exhibitions, including an entire wing. It happened after years of significant public pressure, including protests.

While other museums quickly denounced money from and removed the name of the billionaire family, the Met was slower to distance itself from one of its largest benefactors. The Met stopped accepting donations from the Sackler family back in 2019 but hadn't removed the name from one of its main wings and other locations throughout the museum.

"The Met has been built by the philanthropy of generations of donors—and the Sacklers have been among our most generous supporters," Dan Weiss, the Met's president and chief executive officer, told the New York Times. "This gracious gesture by the Sacklers aids the museum in continuing to serve this and future generations. We greatly appreciate it."

A statement from the Sackler Family said that they "believe this to be in the best interest of the museum and the important mission that it serves."

According to the CDC, at least 50,000 people died from an opioid overdose in 2019 in what is considered to be an ongoing public health crisis.