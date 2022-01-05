This Airline Was Ranked Safest for 2022, Mostly Because of Its COVID Safety Measures

When it comes to airline travel, travelers want to know they're in good hands. Whether that means knowing your airline has no history of crashes or knowing they're taking pandemic safety seriously. AirlineRatings.com released its annual list of the world's safest airlines, so know you can be sure you're making a good choice before you take to the skies.

AirlineRatings.com monitored 385 airlines worldwide, looking at serious incidents, aircraft age, and COVID protocols. This year's list features some serious changes since 2021. Those changes are primarily related to the pandemic and how airlines are handling keeping passengers safe, though other factors also played a role.

Let's dive into the top 20:

1. Air New Zealand

2. Etihad Airways

3. Qatar Airways

4. Singapore Airlines

5. TAP Air Portugal

6. SAS

7. Qantas

8. Alaska Airlines

9. EVA Air

10. Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic

11. Cathay Pacific Airways

12. Hawaiian Airlines

13. American Airlines

14. Lufthansa

15. Finnair

16. KLM

17. British Airways

18. Delta Air Lines

19. United Airlines

20. Emirates

Qantas airlines has been the No. 1 safest airline globally for several years, at least by AirlineRatings.com's rankings. It fell to seventh place this year, likely because of a "serious incident" in October 2021 in which a Boeing flight was diverted due to fuel imbalance.

Air New Zealand took the top spot (up one place from the previous list) due to its commitment to keeping folks safe in these unusual times. Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief at AirlineRatings.com, noted the airline's hard work in a statement to CNN.

"Air New Zealand is a leader in this field with comprehensive retraining," he said. "The last two years have been extremely difficult for airlines with COVID-19 slashing travel and Airline Ratings editors have particularly focused on the lengths airlines are undertaking to retrain pilots ahead of a return to service."

In 2020 Delta Air Lines, which ranked in the bottom of the top 20, but made it nonetheless, was rated the best airline for its coronavirus response. It was also rated the best US Airline of 2021 and the airline with the highest customer satisfaction.