These Are America's Safest Cities for Trick-or-Treating

If you're a parent, or an adult who has somehow found a way to justify going up to strangers' doors and asking for candy past the age of 17, you're likely thinking about the safety of trick-or-treating this year. There's been a lot of misleading information about whether or not people are taking their very expensive narcotics and planning to give them away to kids, for free. While public health experts are pretty conclusive when they say that it is extremely unlikely that anyone will be going around tossing thousands of dollars of drugs on the ground, there are plenty of other concerns to consider.

For instance, is the neighborhood you plan on trick-or-treating in home to a lot of speeding cars? Are there sidewalks, stop lights, street lamps? Is it a place where kids can roam free or will they need an adult present? Which city are the Sanderson Sisters likely to pop up in? The Chamber of Commerce created a ranking of the 25 safest cities in America for trick-or-treating.

"To determine our ranking, we analyzed data from more than 300 cities and compared those cities across five equally weighted metrics: pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, number of registered sex offenders, and number of law enforcement employees," the Chamber of Commerce study states. "Each metric was calculated per 100,000 residents, and each city within our analysis had a population of at least 100,000 or more."

The safest city was determined to be Gilbert, Arizona. According to COC, it has the safest streets for pedestrians in the entire country. No word on how big the candy bars given out are, though.