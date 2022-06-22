This Study Names the 5 Safest Countries in Europe for Travelers in 2022

As travel becomes popular again this summer, planning a trip might feel a bit unfamiliar or even new. The first and maybe most important step is figuring out where to go. If you are planning to travel by yourself or head to Europe for the first time this summer, everything from the costs of the flights to the sights will factor into your calculations. But invariably, safety will also come up. Forbes Advisor conducted research to determine which are the safest countries in Europe for travelers this year and shared the results with Thrillist.

Forbes Advisor used metrics like the quality of bathing water and healthcare and the rate of crimes like theft and homicide to give each country a final score. Those metrics make sense when you consider how easily a vacation could go sour by your purse getting snatched or taking a swim in a lake only to find out later that it is contaminated. Based on the analysis, Forbes Advisor determined five countries in Europe that rank the safest. Here they are in order below:

1. Switzerland

2. Slovenia

3. Portugal

4. Austria

5. Germany

Switzerland is overall the safest country to visit in 2022. Of all the European countries, it has the best healthcare quality, the sixth-best quality of bathing water, some of the lowest rates of air pollution, and some of the fewest reported homicides. Following closely is Slovenia, which has the lowest homicide rate in Europe and some of the best healthcare. Portugal, Austria, and Germany also rank well across all categories.

It is important to note that all five countries on the list are still considered a Level 3 risk by the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention (CDC) regarding COVID-19. That classification means that the CDC recommends not traveling to that destination if you are not up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines or have a weakened immune system.

"Safety can be a decisive factor when people are considering where to spend their holidays, and these figures show there are considerable differences across Europe when measuring factors such as the quality of bathing waters or the levels of theft," a Forbes Advisor representative commented.

If you're planning to head out on a solo journey, there are a few other ways to prioritize your safety beyond your selected destination. Check out safety features in booking apps like Airbnb, pick up the right gadgets, and catch up on common-sense safety tips before heading out.