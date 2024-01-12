The Safest Countries for Travelers in 2024

We get it. With travel back in full bloom, you're itching to book flights left and right and go anywhere in the world. That is only right! But before you start your well-deserved travel frenzy, there might be a few things you want to keep in mind, including your own safety.

Whether you're traveling alone or in a group, safety is paramount. While every country in the world is absolutely stunning and worth a visit, it's best to be aware of the conditions of the places you're about to travel to before you actually hop on the flight there.

If you want to play it safe, travel insurance provider Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection just published the results of its ninth annual State of Travel Insurance report, which includes a list of the safest countries in the world for travelers.

To come up with the results, the company surveyed 1,702 travelers about their past experiences in foreign countries. Then, it crossed the travelers' accounts with third-party data that evaluates common safety risks, including natural disasters, terrorism, health, and other factors, and it ultimately came up with the list of the safest countries in the world.

The overall winner was Canada, and it is thanks to its strict gun laws and low violent crime rate that the northern country grabbed the crown. Switzerland was named the runner-up, and the third place went to Norway, which flaunts low terrorist activities, low violent demonstrations, and overall low crime rates.

Check out the 15 safest countries in the world, according to the study, below:

1. Canada

2. Switzerland

3. Norway

4. Ireland

5. Netherlands

6. UK

7. Portugal

8. Denmark

9. Iceland

10. Australia

11. New Zealand

12. Japan

13. France

14. Spain

15. Brazil

For more details on the world's safest countries for travelers, you can access the full report here.