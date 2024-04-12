TikToks Are Now Banned at This Viral Barcelona Subway Stop

"POV: they put a sign saying no filming with a man telling you off for doing it, so you can't do the viral TikTok escalator video," reads the overtext of a recent TikTok outing the ban. "This is the result." In the video in question, the background and the background change remain true to the trend, but instead of the phone being placed on the escalator, it is held by the poster's hands.

Incidentally, thanks to a subway station exit located just in front of the famous church, that's what many TikTokers who found themselves in Barcelona started doing—until they were literally told to stop via an actual ban.

If you're an avid TikTok user you probably know about the viral escalator trend. You know, the one where you place your phone on an escalator going up, front camera facing, and you record yourself dancing as your background inevitably moves. Bonus points if your background changes to an unexpected "whoa" view—like, say, it goes from a subway station to a gorgeous, central view of Barcelona 's iconic Sagrada Família church .

Pretty wild that they'd do that, right? We agree—so we investigated. The ban was never an idea of the Basílica of the Sagrada Família itself. Representatives told Thrillist the church had "nothing to do with the decision, as it's something that happens outside the premises."

As it turns out, it was the call of Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB)—the agency which is responsible for public transport in the city. A spokesperson told Thrillist that the ban was a direct response to the viral TikTok phenomenon.

"To avoid a security problem and any accident, because there are many visitors around the Sagrada Família, the sign has been put up and security personnel have been placed on site," the spokesperson said in an email correspondence with Thrillist. "The sign was put up last week."

The good news is that you won't have to pay a fine if you're caught trying to reenact the TikTok trend, but you will be told to stop. And the bad news is that there will be no viral Sagrada Família version of the escalator trend for you.

The TMB said no injuries were reported so far, and the ban is a way to keep the streak going. Plus, it's a way to limit traffic on the escalator, since other users reported "inconveniences" brought on by the TikTok trend due to the presence of crowds.