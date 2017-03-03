A California High School Just Made Millions off Snapchat

In a letter to parents on Thursday, the school's president Simon Chiu wrote to share the "momentous news" that a small investment the school made in the nascent social media company back in 2012 had matured into a heap of money.

You may be wondering what business a high school has in dropping any of its cash into a random startup. Well, for starters, it's an elite private Catholic school where annual tuition is $17,000, and it's in the heart of Silicon Valley -- meaning many of its students' parents work in the tech industry. Back in 2012, one such parent who worked at the venture capital firm Lightspeed noticed that his kids were obsessed with this new app called Snapchat, and convinced his partners to invest. He also convinced the kids' school -- Saint Francis High -- to kick in a bit from its development fund, which had been established back in the '90s. With the $15,000 from the school and $485,000 from Lightspeed, Snapchat received $500,000 in its first ever round of investment. Flash-forward five years, and Snap, Inc. is valued at $34 billion, and now a publicly traded company.