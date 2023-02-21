Here's a Look Inside This Newly Renovated Chateau Hotel in Paris

Courtesy of Saint James Paris

I'm one of the few people obsessed with Paris who hasn't seen Emily in Paris, so I can't tell you if Saint James Paris is featured in the show. But I can guarantee that the chateau-turned-hotel will surely surpass any already lofty expectations you could have for the City of Lights. The chateau has 50 rooms, ranging from boudoir rooms to suites and pavilions. Prices start at 490 euros (roughly $520) but go all the way up to 1,960 euros (roughly $2,100) for the most extravagant rooms. A historic property originally constructed in 1892, a new wave of renovations has given new life to the property with the interior redesign directed by Laura Gonzalez.

Courtesy of Saint James Paris

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating

Courtesy of Saint James Paris

Courtesy of Saint James Paris

During a lunch at the property, General Manager Laure Pertusier explained how the entire property was reinvigorated by the new design. Pertusier has worked at the property for 20 years, and can point out each detail and all of the changes that have occurred during the renovation, which took place during the pandemic. "It's romantic, magical, illustrious and deliciously intimate; dedicated to Parisians themselves and our guests from around the globe," Pertusier said in a statement shared with Thrillist. In addition to an entirely new design, which features unique features like wool wallpaper and custom carpet patterns, the on-site restaurant received a Michelin star in March 2022, just six months after the restaurant opened. Bellefeuille is helmed by chef Julien Dumas, who uses the Saint James' private gardens just outside of the city to create fresh and locally sourced dishes.

Courtesy of Saint James Paris

Courtesy of Saint James Paris

Courtesy of Saint James Paris

Beneath the beautiful lobby, which features not one but two grand staircases, sits one of two Guerlain spas in the city. The space is 4,000 square feet and features three treatment rooms, where you can be treated to a variety of facials and massages. There is also a luxury fitness space, an underground pool, a hammam, a sauna, and a whirlpool. Surrounded by gardens, the hotel feels separated from the busy city right outside the property’s gates. In the 16th arrondissement, Saint James Paris is located near the Champs-Élysées and the Eiffel Tower. Later in March 2023, a neighboring five-story villa will be opened as Villa Saint James, filled with four luxury apartments. Each apartment will be outfitted with a bedroom, living space, and kitchen, and will have full access to the services of the hotel just a few feet away. Each apartment will start at $2,400 per night, so the private villas are definitely a much higher price point. You can explore all the bookings and availability at Saint-James-Paris.com.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.