Salad Dressing Sold at Aldi Stores Is Being Recalled

Treehouse Foods has announced a recall of salad dressing. (Yes, there are multiple salad dressing recalls at the moment, which is strange.)

The recall is on a single lot of its Restaurant Style Italian Dressing, which is sold under the brand name Tuscan Garden. Some of the bottles in this lot may contain Asian Sesame Dressing instead of the dressing listed on the label. The Italian Dressing contains egg and dairy, but Asian Sesame Dressing also contains the allergens soy and wheat. Those ingredients are not listed on the label due to the misbranding.

The undeclared presence of soy and wheat has the potential to cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction in people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to those ingredients.

You’re looking for:

Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Dressing in a 16-ounce bottle with the UPC “4099100074871” and best-by date of “08/10/2023”

While it’s just one lot of dressing, those bottles were distributed nationwide at Aldi stores from August 23 to September 23 of this year. The company urges anyone with these dressings at home to throw them out or return them to the store for a refund. More details, including images of the product, are available on the Food and Drug Administration recall page.