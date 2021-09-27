More Than 110 Tons of Salad Is Being Recalled From Stores, Including Kroger

A recall on salad dressing has led to a large recall of ready-to-eat salads from Ready Pac Foods.

The company announced that it is recalling 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat salad that contains meat and poultry because they have dressing from Litehouse, which is also being recalled. The dressing packages are improperly labeled. They contain anchovies, "a known allergen, which is not declared on the salad product label," the recall states.

It continues, "The problem was discovered when the firm was notified by their salad dressing supplier that a shipment of ranch salad dressing was inadvertently misbranded and may contain Caesar dressing with anchovies." It could be dangerous for people with allergies and might be disconcerting if you just think something has gone wrong with your ranch dressing.

There are a lot of salads in the recall, and the company has posted a spreadsheet through the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) that lists them all. They include the brand names Ready Pac, Signature Farms, Little Salad Bar, and Kroger. Labels are visible here.

Each of the recalled salads was produced between August 27 and September 19 with these establishment numbers printed on the packaging: "M-18502B," "P-18502B," "M-32081," or "P-32081." You can return any salad you still have to the place of purchase for a refund.