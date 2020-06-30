Salad Recall Expands to 31 States & Walmart Stores After More Than 200 Illnesses

About a week ago, the CDC announced an investigation into a Cyclospora outbreak linked to pre-mixed salad bags. The ensuing recall included salads sold at Aldi and Hy-Vee, as well as the Jewel-Osco Signature Farms brand. However, the recall has expanded significantly as more than 200 people have reported illnesses potentially linked to the salad mixes.

An FDA and CDC investigation led to a recommendation for an expanded recall due to the possibility that there are more contaminated products in the world. That investigation is ongoing, but currently asserts that "a likely cause of this outbreak is product made at the Fresh Express production facility in Streamwood, Illinois." Each of the recalled items made there includes iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, or carrots. The updated product list is extensive, including 91 separately listed items. Those salad mixes were distributed to many retail locations, including select Walmart, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, and Aldi stores.

The recall issued by Fresh Express includes salads "clearly marked with the letter Z at the beginning of the Product Code, which is located in the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package." The product list linked above has details on each of the salads the recall includes. The company-issued voluntary recall says that the potentially contaminated products have been distributed to retail stores between June 6 and 26 in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

As of June 29, the FDA reports that there are 206 illnesses and 23 hospitalizations linked to the Cyclospora outbreak.

Symptoms of Cyclosporiasis include diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, body aches, and fatigue. If you experience those symptoms after eating a listed product you should contact a doctor. The company recommends you throw out any salad that matches the recall you have on hand. You can also contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center with questions or a request for a refund at 1-800-242-5472.