Salads Are Being Recalled Due to Listeria

A recall on ready-to-eat salads has been initiated by the Minnesota-based Northern Tier Bakery. The company has recalled 905 pounds of salads that may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The process started when the USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) detected listeria during a test of the company's products, according to the recall notice.

The label doesn't bear the Northen Tier name, however. The salads were sold under the more familiar Supermom's Kitchen brand. There are two salad types that are impacted by the FSIS discovery. Here are the two salads that have been recalled due to listeria adulteration.



4-ounce packages of "Supermom's Kitchen Chef Salad - Egg, White Turkey Meat, Ham, Monteray Jack & Cheddar Cheese with Crisp Romaine & Green Leaf Lettuce"

4.3-ounce packages of "Supermom's Kitchen Caesar Salad - Seasoned Chicken Breast Strips, Parmesan Cheese & Crouton Packet with Crisp Romaine & Green Leaf Lettuce"



Both salads came in plastic containers with "enjoy through" dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14, and 6/16. Though the first of those only has "enjoy through" dates of 6/9 and 6/11. They also have the establishment number "EST. 19860" printed in the USDA mark of inspection.

Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the listeria contamination. Nonetheless, the company and FSIS encourage anyone who has these salads to return them to the place of purchase for a refund. You could also just chuck them in the garbage. Your call.