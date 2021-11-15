Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Salami Sticks Infects More People

Several people have fallen ill after a Salmonella outbreak linked to salami sticks. Nearly 60 tons of the product have been recalled, and health officials have confirmed that 10 more people have been infected.

A total of 31 people have been made sick by the salami sticks, according to a recall notice posted by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The outbreak is not yet under control, according to FSIS.

"FSIS has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of 31 Salmonella I 4,[5],12:i:- illnesses in 10 states with onset dates ranging from September 18, 2021 through October 18, 2021," the recall notice reveals.

Sick people range in age from 2 to 75, according to an October 28 update from the CDC. The median age of those affected by the outbreak is 12. The information available suggests that six of the affected individuals were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported thus far.

"Among 15 people interviewed, all reported eating salami sticks, and 14 reported eating or maybe eating Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks. Thirteen people bought Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks from Trader Joe's and one person bought them from Wegmans grocery store," according to the CDC.

The salami sticks may have been sold by other retailers as well. On November 1, FSIS issued a public alert about the salami sticks but noted that "a recall was not requested because FSIS has not identified a specific contaminated lot or lots, and it is believed that potentially affected products are no longer available to be directly purchased by consumers."

FSIS changed that belief after it was discovered that the product was available at least one retail location, and two Citterio "salame" stick samples collected by the California Department of Public Health tested positive for Salmonella. Those samples were in their original packaging when they were tested.

After that finding, FSIS issued a recall for 59.5 tons of salami stick snacks. The recall was posted on November 10 and noted concern that salmi sticks might be in consumers' homes. FSIS urged customers not to consume the salami sticks. The agency continues to investigate the outbreak.

If you recently purchased Citterio brand salame sticks, here's what you should look out for:

1-oz. packages containing Citterio "Premium Italian-Style Salame STicks ALL NATURAL" with best by dates through January 23, 2022.

Affected products will have an establishment number of "EST. 4010." They were a product of Euro Foods, a Freeland, PA, company, which produced the products before October 25.