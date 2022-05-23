Smoked & Pre-Cooked Salmon Has Been Recalled

White Cane Sockeye Salmon LLC has announced that it is recalling some of its Wild Alaskan Cooked and Smoked Salmon. The recall was launched because of misbranding, according to the notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The salmon packages contain allergens—wheat and soy—that are not declared on the label. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the notice says.

White Cane says it launched the recall after it was informed that the Teriyaki Sauce it was using from another company contained wheat and soy but did not declare it on its label.

The distribution is relatively limited, though, unlike other recent recalls like the recall of Jif peanut butter due to salmonella. The Idaho-based White Cane says it only sold its salmon at farmers markets in Green Valley, Udall Park, Oro Valley, and Rillito Park in Arizona.

All recalled packages were sold in a vacuum bag and frozen without any lot code or best-by date. The salmon products were last sold on May 15 of this year.