These Mysterious, Jelly Sea Creatures Have SoCal Baffled

The ocean is a mystery, and is home to some pretty terrifying beasts that more closely resemble aliens than creatures of this planet. And news out of Huntington Beach, California on Wednesday confirms this notion to be more fact than myth.

Ryan Rustan was walking on the beach on Monday when he encountered scores of gelatinous creatures lining the sand. The translucent animals looked mysterious, so he posted some pictures on Facebook, where many other people have asserted their own speculation.