Salt & Straw Is Introducing an Edible Perfume for Your Ice Cream

Salt & Straw is known for its out-of-the-box innovations. Case in point: the recent Picnic Series collection that included a fried chicken-infused pint of ice cream. But according to the brand itself, 80% of flavor is reliant on smell, which ice cream doesn't have. Until now, that is.

The Portland-based creamery is introducing a first-of-its-kind edible perfume to upgrade your eating experience. In partnership with perfumery Imaginary Authors, Salt & Straw has created a trio of scents: A Cloud of Cocoa, A Plume of Blooms, and A Swoon of Citrus.

"We kept thinking about how we could adjust the aroma of ice cream in a way that hasn't ever been done before," Co-Founder of Imaginary Authors Tyler Malek told Food & Wine. "So we went through each of the 'flavors' of perfume and tried to figure out how to take the ingredients that perfumists use, and how to take the 8,000 and so that are food ingredients and are edible, and use them to create a scent that is made for ice cream."