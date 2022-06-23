Salt & Straw Is Introducing an Edible Perfume for Your Ice Cream
After all, 80% of flavor is reliant on scent.
Salt & Straw is known for its out-of-the-box innovations. Case in point: the recent Picnic Series collection that included a fried chicken-infused pint of ice cream. But according to the brand itself, 80% of flavor is reliant on smell, which ice cream doesn't have. Until now, that is.
The Portland-based creamery is introducing a first-of-its-kind edible perfume to upgrade your eating experience. In partnership with perfumery Imaginary Authors, Salt & Straw has created a trio of scents: A Cloud of Cocoa, A Plume of Blooms, and A Swoon of Citrus.
"We kept thinking about how we could adjust the aroma of ice cream in a way that hasn't ever been done before," Co-Founder of Imaginary Authors Tyler Malek told Food & Wine. "So we went through each of the 'flavors' of perfume and tried to figure out how to take the ingredients that perfumists use, and how to take the 8,000 and so that are food ingredients and are edible, and use them to create a scent that is made for ice cream."
According to Malek, the best way to create a "dome of aroma" is by spraying around the ice cream cone or bowl and adding an additional spritz to the actual scoops.
"We're hoping that people will blend them a bit," Malek added. "We've tasted them in about 20 different ways, but once you put it out in the market, it could be tasted in two million different ways. We don't even know what some of the combinations are going to be yet."
A Cloud of Cocoa features rich and robust flavors with a smoky warmth and malty cocoa, while A Plume of Blooms intertwines honeysuckle and jasmine inspired by spring. Finally, you'll get notes of key lime pie, lychee, and Italian lemon grove from A Swoon of Citrus.
While the trio of edible scents won't be available until National Ice Cream Day on July 17, you can join the waiting list now.