These New Nostalgic Ice Cream Flavors Feature Cocoa Puffs and Corn Flakes

Remember those Saturday mornings as a kid where you'd sleep in and then sit in front of the TV watching cartoons while eating sugary, sweet cereal? Ah, those were the days. Ice cream brand Salt & Straw is trying to take you back to those with its new Cereal-sly Delicious line.

The new lineup consists of five new nostalgic flavors inspired by your favorite childhood cereals, featuring: Snap & Crackle Marshmallow Treats, OffLimits' Cocoa Puffs' n Cold Brew, vegan Peanut Butter Cheer Yo Clusters, Cornflake Cookies with Marionberry Jam, and to commemorate St. Patrick's day, Pots of Gold & Rainbows. This isn't the first time Salt & Straw made flavors with a little bit of an untraditional flair. The brand has previously debuted Donut and Thanksgiving-themed ice creams. The new flavors are available now on the Salt & Straw website.