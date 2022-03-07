These New Nostalgic Ice Cream Flavors Feature Cocoa Puffs and Corn Flakes
Salt & Straw wants to take you back to cereal-filled Saturday mornings.
Remember those Saturday mornings as a kid where you'd sleep in and then sit in front of the TV watching cartoons while eating sugary, sweet cereal? Ah, those were the days. Ice cream brand Salt & Straw is trying to take you back to those with its new Cereal-sly Delicious line.
The new lineup consists of five new nostalgic flavors inspired by your favorite childhood cereals, featuring: Snap & Crackle Marshmallow Treats, OffLimits' Cocoa Puffs' n Cold Brew, vegan Peanut Butter Cheer Yo Clusters, Cornflake Cookies with Marionberry Jam, and to commemorate St. Patrick's day, Pots of Gold & Rainbows. This isn't the first time Salt & Straw made flavors with a little bit of an untraditional flair. The brand has previously debuted Donut and Thanksgiving-themed ice creams. The new flavors are available now on the Salt & Straw website.
You can probably guess what's in each based on the names, but here are the details:
- Pots of Gold & Rainbows: Lucky Charms cereal steeped in cream for that bottom-of-the-bowl sweetened milk flavor with heaps of rainbow mallows
- Cornflake Cookies w/ Marionberry Jam: caramelized brown butter cornflake cookies crumbled into malty, cereal-flecked ice cream with gobs of marionberry jam
- Peanut Butter Cheer Yo Clusters: golden cereal, gooey marshmallow fluff, and creamy peanut butter made into bars until they're extra chewy, then broken into bite-sized clusters and churned into chocolate stracciatella-flecked sweet oat cream
- OffLimits' Cocoa Puffs' n Cold Brew: Intelligentsia cold brew ice cream swirled with malty fudge with cereal brand OffLimits' coffee and cocoa spheres thrown in
- Snap & Crackle Marshmallow Treats: marshmallow-y brown butter treats, pressed and toasted into a lacy florentine, churned throughout a malty, toasted graham ice cream