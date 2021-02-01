Salt & Straw Is Teaming Up with Salty Donut for an Entire Line of Ice Cream Flavors

While it's not as ubiquitous as other ice cream brands, you've likely heard the name Salt & Straw—or better yet, devoured a pint yourself. The Portland-based creamery, known best for its innovative scoops (Lemon & Pepper White Chocolate or Fran's Almond Gold Bar are Thrillist-approved) are now teaming up with another cult-fave small business, The Salty Donut.

In what can only be described as the collab of our dreams, the companies are unleashing an entire line of donut-flavored scoops available for nationwide shipping beginning February 1. The five-pack of pints, which retails for $65 online, is promised to arrive before Valentine's day—so you can cope (or, hey, celebrate!) by diving spoon first.

"We love to create the unbelievable in unexpected ways. When we find others who feel the same, it’s magnetic," Salt & Straw said in a statement to Thrillist. "We knew we had found a kindred spirit in The Salty Donut. One that pushes the boundaries of what ingredients can do when paired just right in the most unexpected ways. Simply put, sparks flew. This collaboration is wondrously serendipitous, and yet, the flavors are altogether unbelievable."

Here are all five flavors: