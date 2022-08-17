Salt & Straw's Latest Flavor Was Created Exclusively for Dogs
Dive into a pint together.
Nothing sends a dagger through the heart like your dog's sappy—but manipulative—puppy eyes when you dive spoon first into a pint of ice cream without sharing. But now, thanks to our pals at Salt & Straw, your four-legged child can join in on the (totally pet-approved) sugar rush.
The beloved west coast ice cream maker is celebrating National Dog Day with an all-new innovation: Pup Cups. The dog-friendly pints are made with human-grade ingredients for the most sophisticated canine palate.
"Good dogs deserve unbelievable ice cream," the brand said in a statement to Thrillist.
The name in of itself is pretty self-explanatory: Apples & Carrots with Sweet Potato Ribbons. Salt & Straw used a non-dairy coconut ice cream as the base and swirled it with crisp apples and carrots and sweet potatoes.
The Salt & Straw Pup Cups will be available on Friday, August 26, both online and in scoop shops. You can snag individual cups for $3.75 when ordering local delivery and pickup or place a 12-pack order on the official site for $65. Salt & Straw stores will also be hosting an exclusive Yappy Hour on National Dog Day—August 26—between 4 pm and 6 pm. You'll get a complimentary Pup Cup with any human purchase.