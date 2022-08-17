Salt & Straw's Latest Flavor Was Created Exclusively for Dogs

Nothing sends a dagger through the heart like your dog's sappy—but manipulative—puppy eyes when you dive spoon first into a pint of ice cream without sharing. But now, thanks to our pals at Salt & Straw, your four-legged child can join in on the (totally pet-approved) sugar rush.

The beloved west coast ice cream maker is celebrating National Dog Day with an all-new innovation: Pup Cups. The dog-friendly pints are made with human-grade ingredients for the most sophisticated canine palate.

"Good dogs deserve unbelievable ice cream," the brand said in a statement to Thrillist.