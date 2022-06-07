Crack Open a Cold One This Father's Day with 5 Beer-Inspired Ice Cream Flavors

This Father's Day, indie ice cream brand Salt & Straw wants dads to kick up their feet and enjoy a nice cold one. But the brand isn't talking beer, at least not in a traditional sense. Salt & Straw just dropped a line of craft beer-inspired ice creams called The Cold Ones Pack.

This isn't Salt & Straw's first foray into unconventional ice cream flavors; the brand literally just dropped a flavor that tastes like fried chicken. The Cold Ones Pack comes in two varieties, one with five flavors, and the other with six. The classic five pack offers fans Great Notion's Mellifluous Strawberry & Guava Smoothie Sour, Reverend Nat's St. Citron Margarita Sherbet, Modern Times' Nola Coffee Stout, Breakside Brewery's Half & Half Crunch, and Wynwood Brewing Mango Habanero IPA Sorbet. For the six pack option fans can add the vault-favorite option, Brown Ale & Bacon.

Here's what's in each flavor:

Each of the Cold One's Pack flavors Salt & Straw crafted with different breweries to come up with totally unique flavors. Fans can order the five count Cold Ones Pack online to come just in time for Father's Day for $85. The six pack is $95.