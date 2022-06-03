Salt & Straw Has a New Pint of Ice Cream That Tastes Just Like Fried Chicken

Salt & Straw introduces a themed five-pint collection of unique flavors you'd never predict every month. Case in point, the Thanksgiving menu lineup with ice cream inspired by Parker House Rolls, Caramelized Turkey, and Cranberry sauce. Now the pint innovator has created and fitting theme for summer.

The Picnic Series reimagines the classic seasonal spread in a five-course ice cream experience with everything from rosé-inspired flavors to a fried chicken main course. The lineup starts with a vegan Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet, a Baked Brie & Fig Cheesecake, Devilled Egg Custard w/ Smoked Black Tea, Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken, and finishes with Chocolate Nocino Cherry Pie.

Now let's talk about one pint, in particular, the Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken pint. The flavor features a spiced vanilla ice cream with bits of fried chicken croissant fried in Ezell's Famous Chicken fat. And as someone that's tried it myself, let me tell you, it tastes like the real thing.