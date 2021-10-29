Salt & Straw's New Thanksgiving Pints Taste Like Your Favorite Holiday Foods
A pint of Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce-flavored ice cream? Yes, please.
I feel strongly that Thanksgiving foods, such as stuffing, pumpkin pie, and sweet potato casserole, aren't eaten enough. Who died and made leftover turkey and cranberry sauce sandwiches a once-a-year reward only? Salt & Straw gets that we need more than just a November 26 stuffing fix. The ice cream maker is rolling out an entire line of Thanksgiving-themed pints to keep your cravings at bay all month long.
The Thanksgiving Menu lineup, which features "breakout flavor" Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce ice cream, is set to join local scoop shops, as well as shipping nationwide, beginning November 1.
"Friendsgiving is about coming together to share a bit of who we are, while bringing new life to old traditions," Salt & Straw wrote of its latest launch. "It's piles of food covering the table in a mish-mash of hand-me-down Pyrex dishes. Cozy spices filling the air, and warm laughter emanating from every corner of your gathering space. It's sharing the pie that reminds you of your great Grandma or the stuffing your dad always used to make. Maybe it's the dueling of the casseroles when you're a bit more green bean while your friend is die-hard sweet potato."
Here's the full Thanksgiving lineup:
- Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream
- Candied Walnut Cheesecake
- Sweet Potato Pie with Double Baked Almond Streusel
- Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce
- Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie (vegan)
"We change our menu every month at Salt & Straw, always wanting to take people on a journey telling them stories about the food community around them," co-founder and head ice cream maker Tyler Malek said in a statement to Thrillist. "In this case, Thanksgiving inherently has so much magic! We lean into that super power with a 5-course Thanksgiving meal as told by ice cream. It's the perfect way to go on a taste adventure in our shops, celebrate Friendsgiving, or just an easy dessert to bring to your family Thanksgiving."