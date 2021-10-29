Salt & Straw's New Thanksgiving Pints Taste Like Your Favorite Holiday Foods

I feel strongly that Thanksgiving foods, such as stuffing, pumpkin pie, and sweet potato casserole, aren't eaten enough. Who died and made leftover turkey and cranberry sauce sandwiches a once-a-year reward only? Salt & Straw gets that we need more than just a November 26 stuffing fix. The ice cream maker is rolling out an entire line of Thanksgiving-themed pints to keep your cravings at bay all month long.

The Thanksgiving Menu lineup, which features "breakout flavor" Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce ice cream, is set to join local scoop shops, as well as shipping nationwide, beginning November 1.

"Friendsgiving is about coming together to share a bit of who we are, while bringing new life to old traditions," Salt & Straw wrote of its latest launch. "It's piles of food covering the table in a mish-mash of hand-me-down Pyrex dishes. Cozy spices filling the air, and warm laughter emanating from every corner of your gathering space. It's sharing the pie that reminds you of your great Grandma or the stuffing your dad always used to make. Maybe it's the dueling of the casseroles when you're a bit more green bean while your friend is die-hard sweet potato."