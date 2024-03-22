The 'Saltburn' Estate Owner Is Sick of Tourists, Here's Where to Go Instead

Where is Saltburn filmed?

As Oliver joins Felix at his family's estate, a series of erotic, bizarre, and violent events take place. The estate where all of this occurs isn't the typical Hollywood magic of built sets and multiple shooting locations. No, Saltburn is a real place. In real life, it's Drayton House, located in the village of Lowick, in North Northamptonshire, England. The home's history goes back as far as 1300, and the property is worth nearly $54 million, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Can you visit?

Despite Sackville’s disdain for the number of visitors who have arrived at his property—which has been in his family since 1770—it is still a place you can legally visit, so long as you stick to public walkways on and near the property. Expect to encounter more security and a number of other tourists trying to capture selfies in front of the building. Lowick is about a two-hour drive from London, and can be reached by bus and train.

What does it cost to visit?

A train from London to Kettering, which is a nearby city to Lowick village, costs between $40 and $130. From there, you’ll need to take a short taxi or bus ride to get to the village. The bus ride could cost between $2 and $4, and the taxi will run between $35 and $40. If you take the bus, you might still need to grab a taxi to get closer to the estate, unless you plan on walking. Once you get there, there is a public walking path around the estate, which shouldn’t cost you anything.

In 2023, before the location was named as the Saltburn filming location, the Wayback Machine showed that you could schedule tours of the estate by appointment through the Northamptonshire tourism board. Now, the home is not listed among the homes available for public tours.

Can you stay there?

Unless your parents are friends with Charles Stopford Sackville—like Emerald Fennell's parents are or, at least, were—then you cannot stay the night at the real Saltburn house. This home is owned by real aristocracy, and they aren't known for opening up their home to guests. Even if said home is a Baroque mansion with 127 bedrooms.

Where can you stay for Saltburn vibes?

While you can't stay in that fancy mansion, there are plenty of other giant, probably haunted old homes across the UK and Europe. Here are seven Vrbo homes that you can rent out and play Sophie Ellis-Baxter’s "Murder on the Dancefloor" while dancing naked in full privacy.