Sam Adams Wants to Give You Free Beer Just for Getting Vaccinated

There's finally a growing sense of hope as vaccine rollouts are underway. And while simply saving lives should be reason enough to snag your Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shots, Sam Adams will also give you free beer.

The Boston-based brewer is celebrating National Beer Day with an all-new initiative, dubbed #ShotForSam—and no, this doesn't refer to the tequila kind. The first 10,000 people to share proof of their COVID-19 vaccine can snag beer money for the next month. To be eligible, you must have gotten both doses of Pfizer or Moderna (or one, in the case of Johnson & Johnson).

"Humor can be a powerful tool. We’re in a position to make something as important as the COVID-19 vaccine more approachable, especially for someone who may be intimidated," Boston Beer Company’s CMO Lesya Lysyj said in a statement. "What we all have in common is our desire to get back to safely sitting at the bar with our friends, sharing a beer. Imagine if our younger, more social drinkers see this and think: if Your Cousin from Boston can get vaccinated, so can I."