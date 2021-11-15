Sam Adams Is Releasing an All-New IPA Made from Hops That Traveled to Space
The West Coast-style IPA features Mosaic and Citra hops that flew to space.
Unless you've got a casual $125k to blow, you likely aren't headed to space anytime soon. Just ask Jeff Bezos! The trip isn't cheap. But now, at least you can get a taste of outer space. Sam Adams is unleashing an all-new beer, dubbed the Space Craft IPA, that is made from hops that traveled more than 300 miles above Earth as part of a first-ever all-civilian space flight in September.
The West Coast-style IPA, which blends a firm bitterness with tropical notes of grapefruit, guava, and passionfruit, has Mosaic and Citra hops—both of which traveled to space and back.
"Captained by Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, Inspiration4 sent a crew of four representing leadership, hope, generosity, and prosperity on a multi-day journey around our great planet," the beer maker said on its website. "The 66 pounds of Citra and Mosaic orbited hops that returned landed right in this stellar West Coast-style IPA."
As far as the name, Sam Adams left that decision up to the masses. Along with the Inspiration4 crew, the beer maker poured over the 5,000 social media submissions before landing on the appropriately picked "Space Craft" name.
"When Samuel Adams brewers heard some of our favorite hops were headed to space on the Inspiration4 mission, we knew we had to be involved," Director of Marketing Matt Withington told Thrillist. "Our brewers have always been known for pushing the limits of beer. But to orbit? That's something we had to get on board with. We couldn't be more excited to take Sam Adams drinkers to new heights with our latest special release, Space Craft."
Sam Adams is dropping the beer on November 16 across select markets nationwide in line with the expected Leonid Meteor Shower peak. You can snag the IPA at the Sam Adams Boston Brewery and Tap Room, as well online at GiveThemBeer.com and in stores. The four-pack will be available for $22.33 as a nod to the Inspiration4 crew's two-day, 23-hour, and 3-minute mission.