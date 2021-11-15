Sam Adams Is Releasing an All-New IPA Made from Hops That Traveled to Space

Unless you've got a casual $125k to blow, you likely aren't headed to space anytime soon. Just ask Jeff Bezos! The trip isn't cheap. But now, at least you can get a taste of outer space. Sam Adams is unleashing an all-new beer, dubbed the Space Craft IPA, that is made from hops that traveled more than 300 miles above Earth as part of a first-ever all-civilian space flight in September.

The West Coast-style IPA, which blends a firm bitterness with tropical notes of grapefruit, guava, and passionfruit, has Mosaic and Citra hops—both of which traveled to space and back.

"Captained by Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, Inspiration4 sent a crew of four representing leadership, hope, generosity, and prosperity on a multi-day journey around our great planet," the beer maker said on its website. "The 66 pounds of Citra and Mosaic orbited hops that returned landed right in this stellar West Coast-style IPA."