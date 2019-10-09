Sam Adams Is Releasing a $200 Beer That's Illegal in Over a Dozen States

If your pride and joy is a beer cellar or you just really love a delicious beer at any price, your moment has arrived. Samuel Adams' $210 bottles of Utopias have returned.
There's quite a bit that makes the rare Samuel Adams release special and worthy of the hefty price tag. It's barrel-aged and hand-bottled from a batch of just 77 casks containing a blend of Utopias, some of which have been aged as much as 24 years. Oh, and it carries a 28% ABV that makes it illegal in 15 states. To contextualize that ABV, a Bud Light is 5% and 12-year The Glenlivet Scotch is 40%. This is a strong ass beer.
'Last Week Tonight' Writer Josh Gondelman Takes Shots, Talks About Working For John Oliver
Due to the ABV, Boston Beer Company, which owns Sam Adams, says it can't be shipped to you if you live in any of these 15 states: Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia.
The brewery describes it as having "a deep, rich, malty smoothness reminiscent of a vintage Port, Cognac, or fine Sherry." Even if that means nothing to you, you know that doesn't describe the last can of Natty Light you tossed back. The beer is a blend of batches. This year's release includes Utopias aged in Scandinavian Aquavit barrels and, for the first time with this beer, Moscat barrels. It also contains a bit of Vermont maple syrup.
Despite the price tag, people get pretty excited about this release, which comes in a custom 25.4-ounce bottle.
If this sounds like a beer that's worth the price of a couple of weeks of groceries, it'll be available at select locations beginning October 15, as well as at the Samuel Adams Cincinnati Tap Room on November 15 for an anniversary event. Since it can be tricky to track down, Sam Adams has a beer finder. That will help your mission to swagger into your local shop and drop a stack of 210 dollar bills like a boss as you calmly proclaim, "One, please."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.