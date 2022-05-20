Sam Richardson's Day Off in Cass Corridor, Detroit Is a Beer-Fueled History Trip

Sam Richardson wants you to know that Detroit is not what you think it is. Or better, it is not only what you think it is; it's actually so much more.

"I think people, when they think about Detroit, they think about Robocop," the actor and comedian said in a recent interview with Thrillist. Richardson won't lie: There are parts of the city that are neglected or, as he puts it, "purposefully disenfranchised," but they're just the tip of a much larger, culturally- and historically-heavy iceberg.

Cass Corridor, one of Richardson's favorite Detroit neighborhoods, is a great example of this phenomenon. Sure, it's a historic part of the city featuring castle-like buildings and reminiscent of European architecture, but it's also a cool spot where people hang out and live their everyday lives. Food, drinks, music, you name it—Cass Corridor has it all.

In our series "Ride With Me," Richardson leads us into Detroit's coolest spots, serving as a proper ambassador for his city. Dive bars serving as movie sets, local breweries offering (allegedly) the best pizza in the country, and scary-looking temples that in reality function as music venues are just some of what makes Richardson's Cass Corridor his go-to neighborhood.

If he were to do a TV spot for Detroit, it'd be something like this:

"Come on down to Detroit City, we got everything you need. We got pizza, we got beer, and we got good times. If you come here right now, I'll make sure I pick you up from the airport myself. That's a Sam Richardson promise."

How could you say no to that? Hop on a vintage car and come with us. We're going to Detroit!