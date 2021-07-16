This Italian Village Is Giving Away Homes Starting at Around $2
What are you still doing in America!?
At this point, we can't think of a single reason not to pick up our lives and move to Italy. Earlier this week, we caught wind that the southern region of Calabria was giving away $33,000 just for travelers to settle down in one of its villages for a few years, and now, Sambuca di Sicilia has got homes for sale for as little as €2 ($2.36).It has been two years since the program first kicked off, and, considering it a great success, local authorities are now putting up 20 more abandoned homes that will need some love, CNN reports. The good news? Said houses cost less than an airport water bottle, so you should have enough cash to throw into your fixer-upper.
The abandoned homes are all adjacent to each other, meaning that you can buy two, or three, or more, and get tons of extra land and space.
"We had a lot of interest in these open spaces from Middle Eastern buyers, it gives people more room for creation and inspiration, to shape how they want," the town's deputy mayor Giuseppe Cacioppo told CNN.
All homes are located in the Saracen neighborhood of Sambuca's historical center, and many were left behind following a massive earthquake in 1968. The homes are available for bidding starting at that €2, but you'll have to fill out an application directly on the site first. Applications will close on November 5th, before the public auction goes down.
According to CNN, while some homes in the first round two years ago went for as much as €25,000, the vast majority fell in the €5,000 and €10,000 range post-auction. So while you might not get away with spending just a few bucks on your new home, they're still startlingly cheap. Beggars can't be choosers, my friends.