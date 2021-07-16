This Italian Village Is Giving Away Homes Starting at Around $2

At this point, we can't think of a single reason not to pick up our lives and move to Italy. Earlier this week, we caught wind that the southern region of Calabria was giving away $33,000 just for travelers to settle down in one of its villages for a few years, and now, Sambuca di Sicilia has got homes for sale for as little as €2 ($2.36).

It has been two years

since the program first kicked off

, and, considering it a great success, local authorities are now putting up 20 more abandoned homes that will need some love,

CNN reports