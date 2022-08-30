You Can Buy These Jumbo 12-Pound Containers of Reese's & Snickers Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

August is nearly over, which means it will be Halloween in the blink of an eye. To ensure you're ready for trick-or-treat season or to satisfy your own sweet tooth, you can start stocking up on candy at Sam's Club now.

For $52.78, you can get 375 individually wrapped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, which are sure to last you through any candy rush and beyond. According to one of the 27 reviews left for the candy, "Love them perfect size for freezing and snackin!" It's literally 12 pounds of Reese's. I would purchase this container just for the comfort of knowing I always will have a Reese's nearby.

If you aren't the biggest Reese's fan (I'll reserve my judgment), you can get a 12-pound container of Snickers snack-size bars. For $49, you can get 350 Snickers bars also from Sam's Club.

Not a Sam's Club member? No worries. You don't need a membership for online orders shipped directly to your home. For in-club and curbside pick-up orders, you will need to have a membership, however. No matter your membership status, there's a way to get your hands on enough candy to last even the busiest trick-or-treat season.