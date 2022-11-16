Sam's Club's Hot Dog Combo Is Now Cheaper than Costco's

Sam's Club is not so subtly seeking an edge over its competition. The store will now offer its popular hot dog combo for $1.38, which is $0.12 cheaper than its previous $1.50. Considering that $1.50 for a hot dog and drink is already an incredible bargain in 2022 when dollar bills feel about as valuable as pennies, the even lower price is a bit shocking to see. $1.38 is what I pay in taxes on one lunch.

"A dime and two pennies might not seem like much and we tend to agree—when it comes to one transaction on one hotdog combo," Sam's Club shared in a statement. "But there's a bigger story at play here. This is a signal. It is indicative of the journey we're on—to make the Sam's Club membership the most valuable subscription you have. And in this case, that means working it twelve cents at a time."

The hot dogs will still be made with Member's Mark Beef Franks, the best-selling hot dogs at Sam's Club. So there's not going to be any skimping on quality. This is one of those rare instances when you are getting more than you paid for. That's definitely worth celebrating.

You can find your nearest Sam's Club location on the Sam's Club website.