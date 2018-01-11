Walmart Abruptly Closed Dozens of Sam's Club Stores Nationwide

If you're a paying Sam's Club member, we've got some bad news: Walmart just closed dozens of Sam's Club stores around the United States, with closures in Texas, New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona, Alaska, and more reported by local media.
To give you a sense of how sudden this was: Many employees showed up for work on Thursday only to find locked doors and a notice of the closure.
Proof That Iceland's Ring Road Is the World's Most Beautiful Road Trip
Sam's Club offered this explanation on Twitter: "After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition."
Business Insider reports that 63 stores are closing and thousands of workers are being laid off. According to KTVA, this includes all of the Sam's Club stores in Alaska.
This news comes on the same day that Walmart, Sam Club's parent company, announced that it's raising the starting wage of employees to $11 an hour, expanding benefits, and offering bonuses of up to $1,000.
Shoppers concerned about the fate of their memberships are being directed to review their options here.
h/t Business Insider
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.