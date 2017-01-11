Samsung Is Killing Off Every Galaxy Note 7 in America

Following its move to recall the Galaxy Note 7 two months ago, Samsung on Friday announced that a forthcoming software update will make all remaining Note 7s in the United States completely useless.

According to a company statement, the update will be initiated December 19 and roll out over a 30 day period. Over that time, the new software will ensure phones are unable to charge. This will signal the death of what’s been a horrid stretch for Samsung since the phone was unveiled in August.

Because Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 was basically an incendiary device -- it’s lithium ion batteries were prone to exploding -- the company initiated an exchange program in October, offering customers up to $100 in credit if they returned their device for a new Samsung phone.