It's Now Illegal to Take Your Galaxy Note7 on an Airplane

“We recognize that banning these phones from airlines will inconvenience some passengers, but the safety of all those aboard an aircraft must take priority,” said Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx in a statement. “We are taking this additional step because even one fire incident inflight poses a high risk of severe personal injury and puts many lives at risk.”

So if you do consider boarding a flight with your Note7, you’ll be turned away before boarding, and even subjected to “criminal prosecution in addition to fines,” per the DOT.

In other words, if you’re someone who loved the Galaxy Note7 upon its heralded debut, you basically have to relinquish your phone as a matter of law and public safety. After all, you don’t want to end up like this guy.

