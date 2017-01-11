It's Now Illegal to Take Your Galaxy Note7 on an Airplane

After a short-lived and chaotic two months on the market, Samsung’s Galaxy Note7 smartphone was discontinued by the company on Tuesday. As the device’s lithium-ion battery was prone to catching fire, the company issued two separate recalls in conjunction with the United States Consumer Protection Agency, and has even enacted a refund program for customers, offering up to $100 for anyone willing to exchange their Note7 for another Samsung device.
Apropos of all this, the Department of Transportation on Friday banned travelers from carrying the Galaxy Note7 on domestic flights. This is a necessary step, especially when considering a recent Southwest Airlines flight that saw a Note7 catch fire onboard an airplane. The ban, which comes in accordance with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, comes into effect on Saturday, October 15.
“We recognize that banning these phones from airlines will inconvenience some passengers, but the safety of all those aboard an aircraft must take priority,” said Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx in a statement. “We are taking this additional step because even one fire incident inflight poses a high risk of severe personal injury and puts many lives at risk.”
So if you do consider boarding a flight with your Note7, you’ll be turned away before boarding, and even subjected to “criminal prosecution in addition to fines,” per the DOT.
In other words, if you’re someone who loved the Galaxy Note7 upon its heralded debut, you basically have to relinquish your phone as a matter of law and public safety. After all, you don’t want to end up like this guy.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.