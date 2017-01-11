Samsung Will Give You Up to $100 For Your Busted-Ass Phone

Samsung’s Galaxy Note7 smartphone -- which lived just under two months, following a grand unveiling in August and a flurry of critical acclaim -- is now dead, thanks to its exploding battery problem.

The Korean tech giant halted all production of the device on Tuesday, ordering carriers to remove it from shelves, but even that isn’t the final coda to this nightmare saga: The company on Thursday announced a refund program, offering up to a $100 credit for customers willing to turn in their faulty devices for another Samsung phone.

For anyone hesitant to let go of their Note7, you might want to study the program, which works like this:

