Samsung Killed the Galaxy Note7 Entirely and Just Lost $18 Billion

To put it lightly, Samsung’s Galaxy Note7 has been a big, flaming disaster. Following reports of the phone’s battery exploding at random -- and occasionally searing the flesh of anyone brash enough to use one -- the Korean tech giant has finally ordered production of the phone to stop, and asked all global partners to immediately stop sales and exchanges of the device.

It’s a fitting end to one of the most bizarre (and probably embarrassing) quandaries ever faced by a smartphone manufacturer. In a statement on Tuesday, Samsung cited “consumer safety” as the impetus for killing the Note7, saying, “We are working with relevant regulatory bodies to investigate the recently reported cases involving the Galaxy Note7. Because consumers’ safety remains our top priority, Samsung will ask all carrier and retail partners globally to stop sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note7 while the investigation is taking place.” Yesterday, Samsung and the US Consumer Safety Commission ordered all customers to power down their devices.